NBCC implements RPL Programme under #SkillIndia Mission

Over 2000 Workers have been assessed and certified by the Construction Skill Development Council of India [CSDC]. Workers in 39 Job Roles assessed through written test & practical demonstration by NBCC Engineers with co-ordination of CII. NBCC under this Mission, has implemented RPL programme at various Work Sites such as ITPO-Pragati Maidan, East Kidwai Nagar, NIT-Narela, NIDM-Rohini, IIT-Delhi, New Gujarat Bhawan, Vanijaya Bhawan, Sports Injury Centre-Safdarjung, CBI-Maidangarhi, CISF-Maidangarhi, NSEZ-Noida, AIIMS Works at Bilaspur [HP] and Dehradun HSCL Work site.