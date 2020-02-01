National Fertilizers Limited (NFL) (Corporate Corner)

Latest stories

NFL signs MoU with training institute to skill youth

NFL signs MoU with training institute to skill youth

V. N. Datt takes over as C&MD, NFL

V. N. Datt takes over as C&MD, NFL

Ladies Club of NFL distributes PPE kits to District Administration Gautam Buddha Nagar

Ladies Club of NFL distributes PPE kits to District Administration Gautam Buddha Nagar

NFL sale jumps 71% in April 2020

NFL sale jumps 71% in April 2020

Nirlep Singh Rai takes over as Director (Tech), NFL

Nirlep Singh Rai takes over as Director (Tech), NFL

National Fertilizers Ltd organises Rajbhasha Sammelan

National Fertilizers Ltd organises Rajbhasha Sammelan

Lalit M Pandey takes over as CVO, NFL

Lalit M Pandey takes over as CVO, NFL

Manoj Mishra, CMD, NFL bags Leadership Award

Manoj Mishra, CMD, NFL bags Leadership Award

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in