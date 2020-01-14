NALCO celebrates Viswa Hindi Diwas

As part of the week-long celebration, the Aluminium major organised various competitions in Hindi, including essay writing, noting, and poster competition etc from 3rd January. Employees and their family members actively participated in these completions. At the concluding day function held today at corporate office, a skit ‘Koun Kitne Pani Main’ was staged. The winners of the various competitions, were also awarded on the occasion. Sridhar Patra, Chairman-cum-Managing Director, NALCO, graced the concluding day ceremony as the Chief Guest, and handed over the prizes to the winners in various competitions in presence of V. Balasubramanyam, Director (Production), Sanjib Kumar Roy, Director (P&T), and Radhashyam Mahapatro, Director (HR).

Expressing their views on the occasion of World Hindi Divas, the distinguished guests encouraged and advised all employees to do some day to day work in Hindi. To mark the occasion, the in-house Hindi e-magazine ‘Akshar’ was also released.