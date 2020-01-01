Mumbai Port Trust (Corporate Corner)

Latest stories

Simultaneous sign-off & sign-on of over 900 Seafarers in Mumbai Port

Simultaneous sign-off & sign-on of over 900 Seafarers in Mumbai Port

MPT enables repatriation of Indian crew from cruise ships

MPT enables repatriation of Indian crew from cruise ships

No loans, scholarships and visa; students aspiring to study abroad in jeopardy

No loans, scholarships and visa; students aspiring to study abroad in jeopardy

Jalesh Cruises hosts the first-ever jewellery exhibition on board Karnika

Jalesh Cruises hosts the first-ever jewellery exhibition on board Karnika

Mumbai Port Trust Celebrates Republic Day

Mumbai Port Trust Celebrates Republic Day

MPT Chairman inaugurates jewellery exhibition on board the cruise vessel – Karnika

MPT Chairman inaugurates jewellery exhibition on board the cruise vessel – Karnika

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in