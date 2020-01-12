Sanjeev Singhal joins Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd as Director (Finance)

He started his career with Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) at Rourkela Steel Plant, Odisha. Before joining MDL, he was Director (Finance) at Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (MIDHANI) for three years.

He has a distinguished career of more than 32 years with rich experience in all major areas of the Finance. Besides, he has been awarded the prestigious “Jawaharlal Nehru Award" at SAIL for being an outstanding PSU executive in 2011.

During his career at SAIL, he was amongst the few Finance Executives from Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) selected for the prestigious “Assessment Development Centre” (ADC) evaluation & training, a flagship programme of SAIL to identify and nurture talent for future leadership roles. He successfully completed all 18 Management modules subscribed by SAIL from Harvard Business School.

Sanjeev Singhal was also an Honorary Director (Finance) at CWS (Community Welfare Society), a charitable organization working for the under privileged strata of the society. During his tenure with SAIL, he was a visiting faculty at Management Training Institute (MTI), Ranchi (a premiere Executive Training Institute of SAIL).