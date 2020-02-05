Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL)

MDL organises seminar on the World Cancer Day

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd.(MDL)has been supporting cancer care initiatives through their CSR, for four years. Counsellors, engaged in nine Regional Cancer Centres in different parts of the country are providing a healing touch to thousands of cancer patients. Implemented through Sanjeevani, an award winning public trust, 20 cancer survivors are handholding nearly 75000 cancer patients and ensuring their wellness through Psycho-social measures. An amount of Rs. 32 lakhs per year is invested for this CSR project. In addition, MDL has approved Rs. 31Lakhs from its CSR funds to procure a Cytocam Monitor for Tata Memorial Hospital, Parel. This instrument, imported from M/s Braedius Medical, Netherlands for early detection of Oral cancers, is being installed in India for the first time.

Taking their CSR initiative to a new high, MDL arranged a seminar on the World Cancer Day, 4th February 2020. This seminar, on the theme “Importance of Psychosocial Support in Cancer Care” was held from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM at Sagarika Auditorium. It was inaugurated by Commodore T.V. Thomas, Director (Corporate Planning and Personnel) and was attended by 150 people, including cancer survivors and their family members, from different parts of Maharashtra. They shared their stories handling cancer with positivity, with the help of family and friends. This was followed by a panel discussion, where experts deliberated the importance of psychosocial support for cancer care. A book, titled Fragrance of a Wild Soul, authored by Ms Ruby Ahluwalia, who is the founder of Sanjeevaniwas also released on the occasion. MDL and Sanjeevaniare working together in the field of cancer care for four years, and plan to take cancer care to more centres in future. MDL also supportsthe Acworth Leprosy Hospital, costing Rs. 5 Lakhs, was launched on the World Leprosy Day, 30 January 2020.

