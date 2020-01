First ship of P17A, Nilgiri was launched by Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh on 28 September 2019. The other two ships in the series are at various stages of production.

The P17A class frigates are built using indigenously developed steel,have enhanced stealth features and are fitted with state-of-the-art weapon and sensor systems along with advanced Integrated Platform Management System. P17A frigates are built using ‘Integrated Construction (IC) methodology’to reduce the build period of warships.