KIIT University (Corporate Corner)

Latest stories

KSOM ranked 2nd in Times BBA Education Ranking Survey 2020

KSOM ranked 2nd in Times BBA Education Ranking Survey 2020

International Webinar on New Education Policy at KIIT

International Webinar on New Education Policy at KIIT

Mega Digital HR Conclave at KIIT

Mega Digital HR Conclave at KIIT

ARIIA 2020: KIIT bags top spot among self-financing institutions in the country

ARIIA 2020: KIIT bags top spot among self-financing institutions in the country

KIIT announces free education in KIIT-DU for children of Covid deceased in Odisha

KIIT announces free education in KIIT-DU for children of Covid deceased in Odisha

KIMS removes milk tooth from the airway of 7-year-old child

KIMS removes milk tooth from the airway of 7-year-old child

500-bedded Odisha Covid-19 hospital becomes operational in KIMS

500-bedded Odisha Covid-19 hospital becomes operational in KIMS

KIMS Inks MoU with Govt of Odisha to set up Covid-19 Special Hospital

KIMS Inks MoU with Govt of Odisha to set up Covid-19 Special Hospital

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in