KIIT University (Corporate Corner)

Latest stories

KIMS Inks MoU with Govt of Odisha to set up Covid-19 Special Hospital

KIMS Inks MoU with Govt of Odisha to set up Covid-19 Special Hospital

Khelo India University Games: KIIT Campus turns into Mini-India

Khelo India University Games: KIIT Campus turns into Mini-India

KIIT all set to host the 1st Khelo India University Games 2020

KIIT all set to host the 1st Khelo India University Games 2020

71st Republic Day Celebrated in KIIT & KISS

71st Republic Day Celebrated in KIIT & KISS

KIIT holds 17th Kadambini Literature Festival & Patrika Hat

KIIT holds 17th Kadambini Literature Festival & Patrika Hat

Gunveen bags KIIT Nanhipari-Little Miss India 2019 Title

Gunveen bags KIIT Nanhipari-Little Miss India 2019 Title

All India Commerce Conference concludes at KIIT

All India Commerce Conference concludes at KIIT

72nd All India Commerce Conference inaugurated at KIIT

72nd All India Commerce Conference inaugurated at KIIT

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in