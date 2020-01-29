71st Republic Day Celebrated in KIIT & KISS

Addressing the gathering, Ramaswamy urged the students to follow the noble ideals of the heroes of our freedom struggle. In his address, Dr. A. Samanta said, when we fully eradicate poverty and illiteracy from society and make the downtrodden people live with honour; then we only can achieve the goal of comprehensive development. "The students of KIIT and KISS are the pride of the Nation", he added.

On this occasion, parade and diverse colorful and patriotism based cultural shows were displayed by the students of KIIT group of institutes & KISS. Among the dignitaries, Kim Seung-Jae, Professor, Hanseo University, South Korea; , Olympian Dutee Chand; Prof.(Dr.) Subrata Acharya, Pro-Chancellor, KIIT DU; Prof. Hrushikesha Mohanty, VC, KIIT DU; Prof. Harekrishna Satapathy, VC, KISS DU; Prof. Sasmita Samanta, Pro-VC, KIIT and Prof. J. R. Mohanty, Registrar, KIIT DU were present.