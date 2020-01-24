JNPT Chairman inaugurates ‘New Training Sessions’ for JNPT Multi Skill Development Center students

JNPT –CIDCO- Allcargo Skill Development Center is approved by National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) as a PMKK center, a state of art center for skilling under the Pradhan MantriKaushalVikasYojana. The center will provide and impart proper technical training in different disciplines to PAPs and people in nearby areas in order to create suitable skilled labor force to cater to the diverse requirements of maritime logistics and other allied industries.

Sanjay Sethi, IAS, Chairman, JNPT shared his experience during the event and importance of skill development, the PMKK scheme, and the opportunities available for the youth. He further added,“With these new sessions, we aim to impart relevant skills to the students for all the port-related activities. As the technology and automation system is advancing there is a need to update ourselves with new and improved working techniques to cope up with the changing times. There is a huge scope for these programs as there are various projects like airport and road construction projects which require relevant skilled resources from the logistics sector."

Along with the Chairman the event was graced by Mr. JaywantDhawale Chief Manager Administration and Secretary, JNPT; Mrs. Manisha Jadhav Manager, Personal and Industrial relations JNPT; Mr. N. K. Kulkarni, Manager, JNPT; Mr. G.K. Das,Manager-Finance, JNPT , Dr. NilratanShende, GM CSR, Allcargo Logistics Ltd; Mr. ChetanBudh, Asst. Engineer; CIDCO; MrChandrakant Patil, Center head. The program concluded with tree plantation.