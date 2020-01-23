‘Mutual Funds: A Powerful Investment Avenue for Individuals’ book getting overwhelming response

The book consists of six chapters which reflect investors’ perspective on handling their hard-earned money in an objective manner and enable them to fulfill their financial goals at the right time and in the right place by investing in the right mutual fund schemes.

The author’s vast experience of personal and retirement planning helps readers to understand the subject effortlessly creating wealth through Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) and other modes in the long-run.

As an expert, Mohapatra delved into Mutual Funds operational and regulatory mechanism, types of mutual funds and its returns and risk, portfolios allocation & Tax implications, measurement of risk in mutual funds and its future prospects in India.