Keep a selective approach during uncertain market: R K Mohapatra

Investors feared the steep target of disinvestment and concerned about the widening of fiscal deficit, and no substantial relief and stimulus package for non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), real estate, and infrastructure sectors in this Budget.

The growth momentum of the Indian economy appears to stagnate for the time being. Credit growth has been falling year on year. Conversely, the world's fifth-largest economy needs an efficient banking sector to support the economic growth of the country.

Although fiscal deficit announced in Union Budget 2020-21 in line with market expectation (3.5 percentage of GDP), some market analysis assumes that it should be another 50-100 basis points (i.e., 4.5 percent of GDP). It is too difficult of the government to increase the fiscal deficit from 3.5 percent to 4.5 percent of GDP, as a high budgetary deficit might not necessarily be an immediate boost to near-term market sentiment as the higher deficit would generally reflect government revenue shortfall and a steep slum in the nominal GDP.

Given the state of the economy, the expenditure focused on health, education, and ease of living in the budget plan, disappointed the capital market as there is no path-breaking initiative to boost domestic demand. However, the government believes that the new tax proposed rate in this Budget increases demand and consumption, which boosts the growth of the economy. Budget estimate has the potential to create new jobs and generate income for the agriculture sector, dairy farming, fishery, fodder farms, MSMEs, and social sectors like health care and education.

The sentiment of the capital market may improve due to the abolition of dividend distribution tax (DDT), and enhancement of deposit insurance cover to Rs. 5 lakhs from Rs.1. Lakhs.

In the current scenario, the investor should take a cautious and stock specific approach and invest selectively on the product, which they would understand better.