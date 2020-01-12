IMS Ghaziabad organises International Conference ‘Transforming HR in the Digital Era’

The conference was jointly inaugurated by the Chief Guest Brig. Bhuvangiri Chandrasekhar; Keynote Speaker Prof. Debi S. Saini; Director, IMS, Ghaziabad Prof. Alok Pandey; Dean Academics Prof. Tapan Kumar Nayak, Conference Chair Prof. Anita Singh, and the Conference Convener Prof. Gopal Krishna Dwivedi by lighting the lamp before the idol of goddess Saraswati.

During the inaugural address, the Chief Guest Brig. Bhuvangiri appreciated the theme of the Conference and said that digitization has proven it significance across all countries and all trades and in case of HR and Communication it plays even more crucial roles. He shared important data and his own ideas and experiences on the theme. Keynote Speaker Prof. Debi S. Saini highlighted the recent trends in HR across the world saying that the revolution for digitization has already started and it would affect everyone on earth positively. Prof. Alok Pandey, Director, IMS, Ghaziabad discussed the theme and the purpose of the conference in his enlightening address. He said that such conferences not only update the people from industry and academia but also serve as a navigator to the students on their pathway to a brilliant career. Conference Chair Prof. Anita Singh discussed the pros and cons of digitization and presented the overview of the conference.

The objective of this conference was to provide a common platform to academicians, researchers and business executives to exchange their knowledge and experiences associated with the challenges, issues, opportunities and emerging trends of HR and Communication in the digital era. The conference also aimed to provide solutions to the problems raised by practicing managers.

The other renowned speakers of the conference included - Shri Arun Kumar, Principal General Manager (Personnel) and Joint Secretary to Govt. of India (SAG), Bharat Sanchar Nigam (B.S.N.L); Mr. Sanjay Kumar, Global Head –HR, 360 Realtors; Mr. Subham Tripathi, India Campus Lead, NCR, Genpact; Colonel (Dr.) Jyotimay Satpathy, Faculty and Neuroscience Researcher, Indian Army; Prof. Archana Tyagi, Senior Professor, IMT Ghaziabad and Ms. Ankita Singh, Senior HR Manager, Enterprise Solution Inc.

The conference attracted a large number of participants from all corners of the globe be it industry, academia or research. It included two technical sessions and two parallel tracks of paper presentation along with a gala lunch for all. Dr. Tapan Kumar Nayak, the Dean - Academics, congratulated the organizing committee and all IMSians for the grand success of the conference.