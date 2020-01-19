IMS Ghaziabad organises cultural show by SPIC MACAY

During the welcome address, Prof. Pandey reassured the audience that IMS Ghaziabad will keep practicing these initiatives and will always promote an awareness of rich Indian Culture and Heritage diversity among its students and stakeholders.

Eminent personality - Padma Bhushan Dr Uma Sharma, renowned exponent of Kathak enthralled the audience by her dynamic performance through lecture demonstration. She commenced with the thanking note to the Institute and Spic Macay society. Auditorium was delighted by celestial feelings and was spellbound with the brilliant recital.

Padma bhushan Dr. Uma Sharma is the most noted exemplar of Kathak, she has received numerous accolades over the years including Padma Bushan, Padma Shree , the Sangeet Natak Academy Award and the Delhi Sahitya Kala Parishad Award . She was accompanied by Shri Madho Prasad (Vocal), Shri Mubarak Khan (Tabla), Shri Khalid Mustafa (Sitar) for a mesmerising show.

Post the performance, Ms. Anchal Mishra proposed the vote of thanks.