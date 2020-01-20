New President and Vice President of ICSI for 2020 elected

CS Nagendra D Rao, a Fellow Member of the Institute has been elected as the Vice-President of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India for the year 2020 w.e.f. 19th January, 2020.

CS Ashish Garg, President, The ICSI: A Fellow Member of the ICSI, a Post Graduate in Economics (M.A.) and Commerce (M.Com.) and a Graduate in Law (L.LB.) from the Vikram University, Ujjain, CS Ashish Garg was elected to the Central Council of the ICSI for the term 2015-2018 and re-elected for the term 2019-2022.

During his tenure as the Vice President of ICSI for the year 2019, CS Ashish Garg was the Chairman of Training & Educational Facilities Committee, Peer Review Board, Brand Promotion Committee. In 2018, as a Central Council Member, he was the Chairman of the Core Group of GST of ICSI and Centre of Corporate Governance, Research and Training (CCGRT). He was also nominated by the ICSI as a member at the Cost Accounting Standards Board of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India.

A nominated Director on the Board of ICSI Institute of Insolvency Professionals, he has also chaired several in-house Committees of the ICSI of the likes of Placement Committee, PMQ Committee and Direct Tax Code Committee.

Extremely passionate and driven towards the betterment and growth of the profession, CS Garg has proved his dedication since his days as the Secretary and Vice Chairman of Indore Chapter of the ICSI in 2004 and 2005 and later on as a member of the Western India Regional Council of the ICSI for two consecutive terms from 2007-14 and even further as Secretary, WIRC in 2013 and 2014.

With almost over 19 years of experience and specialisation in Corporate Laws, organizational restructuring and corporate legal counseling to companies, he is a sought after faculty at conferences and seminars of CA, CS and MBAs in India and abroad and is zealous when it comes to connecting with and motivating members and students. Having authored number of Articles for magazines and newspapers and extensively travelled across the length and breadth of the India, he feels pleasure in having visited four continents of the Globe and getting a chance of getting acquainted with varied cultures thereat.

CS Nagendra D Rao, Vice-President, The ICSI: CS. Nagendra D Rao, a Fellow Member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India is a Commerce graduate and post graduate in Law from Bombay University.

He is a whole time Practising Company Secretary and is the Designated Partner and Founder of Nagendra D. Rao & Associates LLP.

He has worked in multinational companies like Godrej; Indo Nissin Foods Ltd. And Sobha Ltd. looking into Legal & Secretarial aspects.

He possesses over 15 years of experience in Corporate Sector and specialises in Corporate and Securities Laws, Capital Markets Transactions, Business Planning, Mergers & Acquisitions, Financial Restructuring, Strategic Investment, Funds Planning & Arrangement.

He has been elected to the Central Council of Institute of Company Secretaries of India for the term 2019-2022. He was elected to the Managing Committee of the Bengaluru Chapter of the ICSI for the period 2007-2010. He has served the Bengaluru Chapter of the ICSI as Secretary in 2007, Vice ­Chairman in 2008 and Chairman for the year 2009.

He was elected to the Southern India Regional Council for two terms 2011 - 2014 & 2015 - 2018 and was the Chairman of Southern India Regional Council for the year 2015.

He was the member of the Central Taxes, Corporate Laws & GST Committee of the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce & Industry for the year 2018-19. He is a Director in Avava Environs Pvt. Ltd. and is a guest lecturer in Christ University, since 2004. He has addressed a number of Secretarial Modular Training Programmes, Training Orientation Programme, seminars and workshops pan India.