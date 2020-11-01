Institute of Company Secretaries of India (Corporate Corner)

Latest stories

ICSI organises 21st National Conference of Practising Company Secretaries at Udaipur

ICSI organises 21st National Conference of Practising Company Secretaries at Udaipur

Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal inaugurates ICSI’s 48th National Convention of Company Secretaries

Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal inaugurates ICSI’s 48th National Convention of Company Secretaries

Stimulating Governance sessions held on 2nd day of ICSI’s 48th National Convention

Stimulating Governance sessions held on 2nd day of ICSI’s 48th National Convention

Institute of Company Secretaries of India organises 48th National Convention of Company Secretaries

Institute of Company Secretaries of India organises 48th National Convention of Company Secretaries

Institute of Company Secretaries of India signs MOU academic collaboration with Maharashtra National Law University Mumbai

Institute of Company Secretaries of India signs MOU academic collaboration with Maharashtra National Law University Mumbai

Institute of Company Secretaries of India signs Memorandum of Understanding for academic collaboration with Sikkim Manipal University, Sikkim & ICFAI University, Sikkim

Institute of Company Secretaries of India signs Memorandum of Understanding for academic collaboration with Sikkim Manipal University, Sikkim & ICFAI University, Sikkim

Institute of Company Secretaries of India & Corporate Secretaries International Association jointly organise webinar on Convergence & Divergence of the role of a Company Secretary in various jurisdictions

Institute of Company Secretaries of India & Corporate Secretaries International Association jointly organise webinar on Convergence & Divergence of the role of a Company Secretary in various jurisdictions

Institute of Company Secretaries of India signs Memorandum of Understanding with Hemchand Yadav Vishwavidyalaya, Durg

Institute of Company Secretaries of India signs Memorandum of Understanding with Hemchand Yadav Vishwavidyalaya, Durg

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in