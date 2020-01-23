IOC refineries bag awards for refining performance, energy efficiency

TDVS Gopalakrishna, Executive Director, Paradip Refinery and Sanjay Manchanda, Executive Director, Guwahati Refinery, received the awards from Dr. M. M. Kutty, Secretary, MoP&NG, in the presence of Sanjiv Singh, Chairman & S.M. Vaidya, Director (Refineries), IndianOil, Dr Anil Kakodar, Chairman, Scientific Advisory Committee on Hydrocarbons, MOP&NG and other luminaries from the oil & gas industry.

Paradip Refinery was declared the ‘Winner’ of the Refinery Performance Improvement Award (2018-2019), for demonstrating significant improvement in six important parameters, including crude throughput, specific energy conservation, carbon emission, specific water consumption etc. Guwahati Refinery won the first prize in Steam Leak Reduction, conducted under ‘Saksham 2019’.

The awards were presented during the inaugural ceremony of the 24th Refining& Petrochemicals Technology Meet (RPTM) on January 19, 2020 at Bengaluru.