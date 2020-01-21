Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOC)

Updated on

IOC Refineries bag awards for refining performance, energy efficiency

By FPJ Bureau

IndianOil’s youngest refinery at Paradip and the country’s first PSU refinery at Guwahati have won prestigious awards for refining excellence &energy efficiency, respectively, instituted by the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas (MoP&NG).

IOC Refineries bag awards for refining performance, energy efficiency

TDVS Gopalakrishna, Executive Director, Paradip Refinery and Sanjay Manchanda, Executive Director, Guwahati Refinery, received the awards from Dr. M. M. Kutty, Secretary, MoP&NG, in the presence of Sanjiv Singh, Chairman & S.M. Vaidya, Director (Refineries), IndianOil, Dr Anil Kakodar, Chairman, Scientific Advisory Committee on Hydrocarbons, MOP&NG and other luminaries from the oil & gas industry.

Paradip Refinery was declared the ‘Winner’ of the Refinery Performance Improvement Award (2018-2019), for demonstrating significant improvement in six important parameters, including crude throughput, specific energy conservation, carbon emission, specific water consumption etc. Guwahati Refinery won the first prize in Steam Leak Reduction, conducted under ‘Saksham 2019’.

The awards were presented during the inaugural ceremony of the 24th Refining& Petrochemicals Technology Meet (RPTM) on January 19, 2020 at Bengaluru.

    trending

    Free Press Journal

    www.freepressjournal.in