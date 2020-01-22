Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOC)

Updated on

IndianOil signs MoU with Ghana’s National Petroleum Authority

By FPJ Bureau

In a step that will further strengthen the relations between India and Ghana, IndianOil has signed a MoU with the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) of Ghana for providing its assistance and technical expertise in the implementation of Ghana’s National LPG Promotion Policy. With India’s emergence as a world leader in provision of clean energy to its citizens by the expansion of its LPG network, Ghana sought assistance from India in its own efforts to promote to safe, clean and environmentally friendly LPG for increased domestic, commercial and industrial usage.

IndianOil signs MoU with Ghana’s National Petroleum Authority

The MoU was exchanged between NPA of Ghana and IndianOil in the august presence of Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas & Steel, Dharmendra Pradhan, H.E Michael Aaron, High Commissioner of Ghana at New Delhi, Ashish Chatterjee, Joint Secretary (GP & M), MoP&NG, G.K Satish, Director (Petrochemicals & Business Development), IndianOil, Gurmeet Singh, Director (Marketing), IndianOil and other senior Officials of NPA, Ghana and IndianOil.

Mr Alhassan Sulemana Tampuli, Chief Executive, NPA, Ghana and L.K.S Chauhan, Chief General Manager (LPG Operations), IndianOil signed the MoU.

The purpose of this Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) is to strengthen cooperation between the Parties in the field of Petroleum in particular LPG by which IndianOil would support the NPA on the successful implementation of the Re-circulation Model (CRM) of LPG.

In this regard, IndianOil, the country’s flagship oil marketing company would on behalf of India provide support to the National Petroleum Authority of Ghana in several areas such as development of Health, Safety, Security and Environment (HSSE) Standards, development of Licensing, permit and legal framework, development of economics for LPG bottling plant, pricing structure, and communication strategy. IndianOil will also assist in areas of infrastructure development for the new LPG Value chain, support for upgrading capacities of institutions along with policy development and review.

    trending

    Free Press Journal

    www.freepressjournal.in