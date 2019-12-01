IndianOil (Corporate Corner)

IndianOil refineries should aim to offer complete energy solutions to the nation: S M Vaidya, Director (Refineries)

IREDA-KfW signs Euro 200 million agreement for renewable energy financing

PRPC conducts Local Security Coordination meeting with State Govt. officials

PRPC conducts mock BDDS Drill using ROV

IndianOil’s INDMAX refining technology licensed to Serbian oil & gas company

IndianOil Refineries HQ gives ceiling fans to Lajpat Nagar Govt. school

IndianOil Chairman inaugurates Security Week

