IndianOil Celebrates Republic Day

S.M. Vaidya, Director (Refineries), IndianOil, paid homage to the freedom fighters & generations of pioneering Indians, who had sacrificed their lives for a free & sovereign India. He said, “It is a day to salute the vision and wisdom of the architects of the Indian Constitution. Our Constitution respects & recognises the expectations and aspirations of billion Indians, who bring in vibrant colours of diversity, religion, culture, communities & food habits. What binds us, is our Indian-ness, and our love for the Nation.” Vaidya, lauded IOCians for their role in nation building and supporting the armed forces. He shared that IndianOil teams supports the Indian armed forces and our fellow citizens in both tough times and peace times. Every Indian is connected in some way or other with an IOC product or service, thus we say IndianOil in every heart & in every part.

Vaidya also urged the IndianOil family to adopt the core values of IndianOil – Care, Innovation, Passion, & Trust, and contribute towards national building endeavours like Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan, Save water, responsible use of plastic, etc.