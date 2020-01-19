IndianOil bags coveted Sport Star ACES Honour

Padma Bhushan and Dronacharya Awardee PullelaGopichandwas honoured as the Coach of the Year.Mr.Ranjan Kumar Mohapatra, Director (Human Resources), received the honour on behalf of the Corporation.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Mohapatra said, “IndianOil takes pride in promoting sports in a big way. We recognise sports as a tool for holistic development. Budding sportspersons are recruited in their formative years, and many of them have gone on to win laurels for the country and Corporation.”

IndianOil has identified ten games as its thrust area: Cricket, Hockey, Badminton, Tennis, Table Tennis, Golf, Billiards/Snooker, Athletics, Chess&Carrom.

Over the years, IndianOil has recruited over 100 sportspersons including cricketers Rohit Sharma, CheteshwarPujara, AjinkyaRahane; shuttlers P Gopichand, K Shrikant, P Kashyap; athlete Hima Das, paddlers Sharath Kamal, ManikaBatra; hockey players Devesh Chauhan, Deepak Thakur, Prabhjot Singh; tennis players RohanBopanna, DivijSharan, SumitNagal; and many more.

With a 33,000-plus work-force, extensive refining, distribution & marketing infrastructure and advanced R&D facilities, lndianOil has in the past six decades provided energy access to millions of people across the length and breadth of the country through its ever-expanding network of customer touch-points, currently numbering over 50,000. With a turnover of Rs. 6, 05,924 crores and a net profit of Rs. 16,894 crores for the fiscal 2018-19, IndianOil is one the largest and most trusted corporates in the country, touching the lives of over a billion Indians.