IMC organises book launch and panel discussion on “What shall we do with all this money? : inspiring perspectives on wealth

By FPJ Bureau

At the book launch –“What shall we do with all this money?: inspiring perspectives on wealth” – authored by Jayesh Parekh, Co-Founder of Sony Entertainment Television, an interesting perspective emerged wherein the discussion led to the question of how much money one needs to say that enough is enough.  Parekh said the current trend is a complex one wherein, while millionaires want to upgrade themselves to billionaires, and they to Very HNI and then to Ultra HNI…the greed for more money is endless.

He pondered whether all the wealth leads to happiness or one is stuck with more money for better lifestyles and luxuries but still being unhappy . He advocated a rational way of doing more with the money in terms of philanthropy, and spending for the good of society. Mukta Mahajani, author of The Code – moderated the discussion.

Earlier, welcoming the author, Ashish Vaid, President, IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry, exhorted the audience to curtail time spent on TV and Internet, and instead utilize time for taking up reading in the physical format of books and journals. He said book reading sessions like these also help discerning readers to reconnect themselves  with the traditional reading habits.

The event was organized by IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry jointly with M/s Popular Prakashan, the publishers, Parekh.

