Japan Coast Guard Ship at Chennai from Jan 13 -17, 2020

In accordance with Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) signed between the Indian Coast Guard and Japan Coast Guard in 2006, both the Coast Guards have been conducting regular interactions including High Level Visits, Annual Joint Exercises code named “Sahyog-Kaijin,” training exchanges and participation in short term training workshops/seminars. In continuance of the existing cooperation, the Japan Coast Guard Ship ‘Echigo’ arrived Chennai on 13 Jan 20 on a five –day goodwill visit. During the visit, the ship will be participating in the Annual Joint Exercise’ Sahyog- Kaijirl’ to be conducted off Chennai on 16 Jan 20. This is the 19th such exercise being conducted between the two Coast Guards since its institution in the year 2000. This Joint Exercise is being witnessed by Admiral Takahiro Okushima, Commandant, Japan Coast Guard and Director General Krishnaswamy Natarajan, PTM, TM Director General Indian Coast Guard.

In addition to JCG ship Echigo, a total of four ICG ships, there aircraft and a vessel from National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT) are participating in this exercise. The exercise is aimed at further strengthening ties and mutual understanding between the two Coast Guards, enhancing interoperability in communication as well as Search and Rescue procedures and sharing of best practices. Such exercise are also mutually beneficial and strengthen the existing bilateral relationship, which enable both the Coast Guards to work together to protect shared interests if such need arises, whether it is responding to threats of piracy or humanitarian disasters.

During the stay of JCG ship Echigo in harbour, various activities are planned including official calls reciprocal visit onboard ships, sporting, cultural interactions and professional interactions between personnel of both the Coast Guards.

At the helm of the JCG ship is the Commanding Officer, Captain Kiyoshi Harada who is assisted by a team of professional and highly motivated men of the Japan Coast Guard.

