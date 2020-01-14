Indian Coast Guard holds high level meeting with Japan Coast Guard

A High Level Meeting (HLM) between the two Coast Guards was held at Coast Guard Headquarters, New Delhi on 14 Jan 20 under the provisions of the Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) signed between the two agencies in 2006. The HLM focused on augmenting the operational level interaction and capacity building in areas of Search and Rescue, Pollution Response and Maritime Law Enforcement. Newer areas of cooperation, HNS, chemical spills response and training on specialised field of ICG operation were discussed.

Relations between the two Coast Guards go back a long way with ICG ships calling on ports in Japan for professional interactions since 2000. This meeting and visit is in continuation of the efforts by the Governments of the two countries to enhance cooperation between the two Coast Guards in the field of combating transnational maritime crime enhancing National security.

During the meeting, both sides agreed to strengthen the mutual cooperation in accordance with the provisions of the MoC. Sharing of best management practices and continuation of personnel exchange were also agreed upon during the meeting.

Japan Coast Guard Ship Echigo arrived Chennai on 13 Jan 20 to participate in the joint exercise that is scheduled on 16 Jan 20. Director General Indian Coast Guard and the Commandant Japan Coast Guard will be travelling to Chennai to oversee the joint exercise.

The meeting was significant in providing added impetus to the already existing professional relationship between the Coast Guards of India and Japan.