Indian Coast Guard co-ordinates rescue of 13 crew

At about 0805 hours on 23 Jan 20, Coast Guard Headquarters Operation centre, Delhi received a telephonic call from vessel MT REEM-5, a Panama flagged tanker on passage from Basrah (Iran) to Hazira(India) with 13 Indian crew onboard intimating about flooding onboard in engine room resulting in listing of vessel.

Immediately, MRCC Mumbai tried to establish contact with the vessel and simultaneously informed MRCC Karachi as the distressed vessel was in Pakistan Search and Rescue Region. Concurrently, other vessels in the vicinity of distressed vessel were identified and merchant vessel 'Ganga K' (Indian vessel), operating within 01 N miles of distressed vessel 'REEM-5' was identified by MRCC Mumbai. The vessel 'Ganga K' was requested to proceed towards 'MT REEM 5' for rendering assistance. All the 13 Indian crew from 'MT REEM-5' were safely rescued by 'MV Ganga K' at 1140 hours despite rough weather conditions.

The vessel 'MT REEM-5' is reported to be sinking due to continuous flooding in engine room. The vessel expected to arrive Mumbai alongwith rescued crew on 24 Jan 2020.