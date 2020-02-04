Coast Guard Day 2020

As the fourth largest Coast Guard in the world, Indian Coast Guard has played a significant role in securing the Indian Coasts and enforcing the regulations within the Maritime Zones of India. True to its motto “Vayam Rakshamah” meaning “We Protect”, the service has to its credit, saving of 9,700 lives and apprehending 13,200 miscreants since inception in 1977. On an average, Coast Guard saves one precious life every second day at sea.

The incorporation of ‘Prevention and Measured Response’ concept during the passage of six cyclones in the year 2019, ensured that more than 6,000 fishing boats with about 40,000 fishermen were escorted to safe harbours thus averting loss of lives and property at sea. The deterrent patrols both at Sea and Air enabled seizure of contraband worth about Rupees 2,000 Crore and apprehension of more than 30 Foreign fishing boats with about 120 miscreants illegally operating in Indian EEZ in year 2019. The service is also working in close coordination with Central and State agencies to provide a robust Coastal Security mechanism. ICG is also collaborating with littoral countries to combat transnational Maritime crimes and enhance Maritime safety in its area of responsibility and in the Region.

The President of India, Vice President, Prime Minister and Defence Minister in their message congratulated the Indian Coast Guard on completion of 43 glorious years of yeoman service to the Nation and appreciated the remarkable role played by the service in ensuring the Nation’s interests in the Maritime Zones.

The traditional Coast Guard Day Reception ceremony hosted by DG K Natarajan, Director General Indian Coast Guard at CG House was graced by Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh, Union Ministers, CDS, Chiefs of Services, Shri Ajay Kumar, IAS, Defence Secretary, Senior Officials of the Govt and other Armed Forces.