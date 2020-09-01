IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Corporate Corner)

Latest stories

IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry organises an event to address the road ahead for the hospitality industry

IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry organises an event to address the road ahead for the hospitality industry

IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry launches ‘Mission Engage Maharashtra’ to attract investment post COVID

IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry launches ‘Mission Engage Maharashtra’ to attract investment post COVID

IMC Chamber of Commerce organises e-dialogue on ‘Bounce Back and Thrive: Turning Adversity into Growth Opportunity’

IMC Chamber of Commerce organises e-dialogue on ‘Bounce Back and Thrive: Turning Adversity into Growth Opportunity’

IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry in association with CNBC Africa organise Indo-Africa Virtual Summit 2020

IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry in association with CNBC Africa organise Indo-Africa Virtual Summit 2020

IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry organises an online conference on “3 New Labour Codes”

IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry organises an online conference on “3 New Labour Codes”

IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry Chamber organises a webinar on GST – Recent Initiatives, Challenges and Way Forward

IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry Chamber organises a webinar on GST – Recent Initiatives, Challenges and Way Forward

Despite challenges due to COVID-19, market leaders express positive comeback by the travel and tourism industry

Despite challenges due to COVID-19, market leaders express positive comeback by the travel and tourism industry

IMC organises e-Dialogue On Ease Of Living & SDGs-2020-21 to synthesise ideas for improving Ease of Living of Indian cities

IMC organises e-Dialogue On Ease Of Living & SDGs-2020-21 to synthesise ideas for improving Ease of Living of Indian cities

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in