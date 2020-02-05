Rakesh Sharma, MD & CEO inaugurates IDBI Bank Forex Fest at IDBI Bank Corporate Centre Mumbai

Speaking on the occasion, Rakesh Sharma appreciated that Treasury had organised Forex Fest in a unique way, whereby the information about Forex products and services was being disseminated to staff from Corporate verticals, MSME, Trade Finance and Branches in a unique fun learning way. He emphasised that with up to date knowledge and continuous learning about Forex, Treasury and TF products, IDBI Bank staff would excel to meet all the import, export and hedging requirements of its customers. He implored upon the staff to increase Trade and Forex flows, which in turn will help increase the non interest income of the Bank.

Suresh Khatanhar added that recently Bank had inaugurated its Centralised Trade Processing Centre at Mumbai which shall aid to customer delight on superior products and TAT. He spoke about the value being brought to the customers through ITCA Trade accounts and emphasised that with continued focus on Trade and Forex effectively IDBI Bank would be able to serve the Treasury and Transaction Banking needs of the customers. He also advised to replicate the Forex Fest across all potential centres and demonstrate the product offerings to exporter/importer community through value added seamless delivery.

Ashok Gautam mentioned that the objective of Forex Fest was to continuously engage with staff and customers in an informal way to increase awareness about the Forex products and services.