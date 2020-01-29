HPCL participates in Refining & Petrochemical Technology Meet

The meet was inaugurated by Secretary Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Dr. M MKutty at Bangalore International Exhibition center. Sh. M K Surana, Chairman and Managing Director of HPCL along with other heads of OMCs were also present during the occasion. The meet with the theme ‘Driving Refining and Petrochemical Towards Sustenance’ was organized by CHT in association with MRPL under the aegis of MoPNG.

It is a yearly event where brilliant minds from the field of Refining and Petrochemicals meet and deliberate the various advancement in the field and present their research. This year it was attended by close to 1500 delegates from India and abroad including large nos. representing foreign companies in India and abroad. The meet included presentation of research papers, putting up of stall to display the recent advancement based on the theme.