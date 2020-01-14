HPCL commissions PVPL and Vadodara Marketing Terminal

The 18-inch diameter, 235 km multi product pipeline with a system capacity of 8 MMTPA has many feathers in its cap and among these, the most notable is successful execution of India’s longest 18” Diameter Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) across river Sabarmati and ravines spanning 2239 meters. The Greenfield Marketing Terminal at Vadodara has 2.1 Lakh KL Storage capacity with fully automated Rail and Road Tanker loading facilities.

The Pipeline along with Vadodara marketing Terminal shall be a boon for delivering petroleum products to the markets of South Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and part of Maharashtra. With the upcoming HRRL Refinery in Barmer, Rajasthan, PVPL facilities will further act as a game changer in evacuation of refinery product and meeting the demands of Central India markets with dynamic pricing scenarios.