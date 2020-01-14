Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL)

HPCL commissions PVPL and Vadodara Marketing Terminal

HPCL has successfully commissioned Palanpur-Vadodara Pipeline (PVPL) and Vadodara Marketing Terminalas part of MDPL Capacity Expansion and PVPL Extension Project. The foundation stone of this prestigious Project was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 22nd October, 2017 at Vadodara. The project has been commissioned within approved cost and scheduled period of completion.

The 18-inch diameter, 235 km multi product pipeline with a system capacity of 8 MMTPA has many feathers in its cap and among these, the most notable is successful execution of India’s longest 18” Diameter Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) across river Sabarmati and ravines spanning 2239 meters. The Greenfield Marketing Terminal at Vadodara has 2.1 Lakh KL Storage capacity with fully automated Rail and Road Tanker loading facilities.

The Pipeline along with Vadodara marketing Terminal shall be a boon for delivering petroleum products to the markets of South Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and part of Maharashtra. With the upcoming HRRL Refinery in Barmer, Rajasthan, PVPL facilities will further act as a game changer in evacuation of refinery product and meeting the demands of Central India markets with dynamic pricing scenarios.

