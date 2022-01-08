Watch Video: Indian Army jawans carry pregnant woman in heavy snowfall in Shopian

e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Saturday, January 08, 2022, 09:09 PM IST

FPJ Web Desk
Photo: Twitter Image

Indian Army carry pregnant woman to district hospital in heavy snowfall in Shopian.

Indian Army conducted an emergency evacuation of a pregnant woman from Jammu and Kashmir's Sophian dictrict on Saturday and shifted her the district hospital amid heavy snowfall and treacherous road conditions.

The team, along with locals, carried the patient on a stretcher and thereafter shifted the patient to an Army ambulance.

Published on: Saturday, January 08, 2022, 09:09 PM IST
