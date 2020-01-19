Shalini Warrier Appointed as Executive Director of Federal Bank

Shalini Warrier is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and was the first rank holder in 1989. She is also a Certified Associate of Indian Institute of Bankers.She has more than 25 years of banking experience. Before joining Federal Bank, she had worked with Standard Chartered Bank in multiple disciplines across various geographies that include India, Brunei, Indonesia, Singapore and United Arab Emirates.

Shalini Warrier possesses first-hand global experience in Branch Banking, Process Management, Service Quality and Client Experience, Project Management, Operations, Technology, and Compliance with special emphasis on Client Due Diligence and Anti Money Laundering.She has played a key role in enhancing operational excellence and client experience in Federal Bank through automation and digitalization.