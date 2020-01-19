Federal Bank

Shalini Warrier Appointed as Executive Director of Federal Bank

By FPJ Bureau

Shalini Warrier has been appointed as Executive Director of Federal Bank. The Bank received approval of Reserve Bank of India in this regard. She has been serving as Chief Operating Officer of the Bank since 2ndNovember 2015. She has also been holding the additional responsibility of Business Head of Retail Banking since 1stMay 2019.

Shalini Warrier is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and was the first rank holder in 1989. She is also a Certified Associate of Indian Institute of Bankers.She has more than 25 years of banking experience. Before joining Federal Bank, she had worked with Standard Chartered Bank in multiple disciplines across various geographies that include India, Brunei, Indonesia, Singapore and United Arab Emirates.

Shalini Warrier possesses first-hand global experience in Branch Banking, Process Management, Service Quality and Client Experience, Project Management, Operations, Technology, and Compliance with special emphasis on Client Due Diligence and Anti Money Laundering.She has played a key role in enhancing operational excellence and client experience in Federal Bank through automation and digitalization.

