ECR (Corporate Corner)

Latest stories

Lalit Chandra Trivedi General Manager of East Central Railway inaugurates e-charging station at Patna Junction

Lalit Chandra Trivedi General Manager of East Central Railway inaugurates e-charging station at Patna Junction

East Central Railway organises of Fit India Cyclothon at Patna

East Central Railway organises of Fit India Cyclothon at Patna

Lalit Chandra Trivedi, General Manager East Central Railway inspects ongoing Computer Based Test at Patliputra

Lalit Chandra Trivedi, General Manager East Central Railway inspects ongoing Computer Based Test at Patliputra

East Central Railway General Manager meets Deputy CM of Bihar Renu Devi

East Central Railway General Manager meets Deputy CM of Bihar Renu Devi

Lalit Chandra Trivedi, General Manager, East Central Railway inaugurates Basketball court and Kabaddi court at Pataliputra Rail Complex, Patna

Lalit Chandra Trivedi, General Manager, East Central Railway inaugurates Basketball court and Kabaddi court at Pataliputra Rail Complex, Patna

East Central Railway, HQ organises Mahaparinirvan Diwas

East Central Railway, HQ organises Mahaparinirvan Diwas

East Central Railway organises Constitution Day

East Central Railway organises Constitution Day

East Central Railway General Manager reviews the progress of projects

East Central Railway General Manager reviews the progress of projects

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in