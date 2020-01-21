Dr. Jitendra Singh inaugurates “Vigyan Samagam” at National Science Centre, Delhi

Under the aegis of Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), Department of Science and Technology (DST) and the National Council of Science Museums (NCSM),this prestigious science exhibition Vigyan Samagam is being jointly organised.These three organisations will be hosting some of the world’s biggest science projects under one roof.The capital will be marking the completion of this caravan event. The exhibition will be open to public till 20th March, 2020.

Today, Dr Jitendra Singh, Hon’ble Union Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region; Minister of State, Prime Minister’s Office; Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Department of Atomic Energy (DAE); and Department of Space,inaugurated the final edition of the event at National Science Centre, Delhi (NSCD).

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Jitendra said, “I congratulate Department of Atomic Energy, Department of Science & Technology and National Council for Science Museums for organising this mega science Exhibition. With over 5.50 lakhs visitors at Vigyan Samagam in Mumbai, Bangalore and Kolkata, it is in New Delhi now, it will provide students, academia and industry a great opportunity for cross-fertilisation of ideas. Exposure about different aspects of these projects will help students to choose science as a carrier option; academia in carrying out science runs and deriving innovative results.”

The Minister also reiterated the importance of Science & Technology in country’s development at ground level and its overall progress in the country.

The inaugural function was also attended by Dr. R. Chidambaram, Former Principal Scientific Adviser to GoI, Former Chairman, Atomic Energy Commission (AEC) and Secretary, Department of Atomic Energy (DAE); Shri K. N. Vyas, Chairman, AEC and Secretary, DAE, Prof. Ashutosh Sharma, Secretary, Department of Science and Technology (DST); Dr. Paul Ho, Director General, East Asian Observatory, Hawaii, USA and several other dignitaries and luminaries.

Dr. R. Chidambaram, Former Principal Scientific Adviser to GoI, Former Chairman, Atomic Energy Commission (AEC) and Secretary, Department of Atomic Energy (DAE)said,"India, of our dream is India which is economically developed and scientifically advanced. India is moving in that direction. We need to build an excellent research, development and innovative eco-system, which provides our scientists and engineers an opportunity to excel in basic research, applied research, technology development and R&D - led innovation. We want to build advanced super structures, but advanced Mega Science and Mega Technology research and development projects can no longer be taken by a single country. International cooperation is needed and India is participating in such projects today as an equal partner. Such successful stories must be communicated to the young audience and VigyanSamagam is exactly doing the same."

Congratulating the joint organizers of VigyanSamagam for organizing this Exhibition. Dr Paul Ho, a world - renowned Astrophysicist and Director General of East Asian Observatory shared his experience about the first image of a supermassive blackhole, "The Event Horizon Telescope, a network of 8 radio telescopes, operating at millimeter-wavelengths, and spanning the surface of the earth, has successfully produced the first picture of a black hole. We achieved the highest angular resolution in astronomy by using the Very Long Baseline Interferometry. This Supermassive Black Hole, in the nucleus of the M87 galaxy, is the first case where we can resolve the event horizon, where even light itself cannot escape from the gravity of the black hole."

Shri K. N. Vyas, Chairman, AEC and Secretary, DAE, said, “It has been an exciting time during the entire journey of Vigyan Samagam and we are extremely proud to have the final edition in New Delhi. Our objective throughout the exhibition has been to showcase to the people of India,that how science can influence, specially our youngsters, in this changing world, which is beyond imagination. The distinct objective of organizing an exhibition of a global stature was to showcase the journey from the origin of the universe, the nature of particles we are made from and fundamental science.”

Prof. Ashutosh Sharma, Secretary, Department of Science and Technology (DST) said, “India is diligently preparing to be well versed in the area of innovations and experiments, the new generation is focused and will stop at nothing to secure a respectable position for India in world Science domain. The programmes at Vigyan Samagam will popularise science and technology among students and the people.”

Mr D. Rama Sarma, Director, National Science Centre said, “It is anopportunity for us to host Vigyan Samagam. Organisation of such high-tech science exhibitions will help in stimulating creativity and innovation among students and generateinterest for these subjects. Having knowledge and understanding of advancement in science and technology will not only help the enthusiasts but also the people at large in various other professions to to excel in their field of activity or profession. ”

The Exhibition is expected to ignite the minds of students, academia and industry to look for opportunities to pursue fundamental science and research as a strong career option. These projects will help our scientist to work and contribute to international collaborations on fundamental science and research.

The Exhibition has themed galleries consisting of infographics, working models and exhibits, informative audio-visual content, electronic displays and interactive kiosks for each of the Mega Science Projects. A one-day scientific event comprising of invited talks and lectures by eminent speakers from the field of science, technology and Industry has been held at the NSC. As part of project awareness activities, each participating project will be carrying out a week-long activities consisting of popular talks, science demonstrations, interactive quiz programmes, etc.

Grass-root level outreach programmes across the city in schools and colleges to promote this exhibition will also be an integral part of the event. For tech savvy people, regular updates willbe shared across the digital and social media platforms of VigyanSamagam.

The details about the exhibition, projects and schedule are available on the VigyanSamagam website www.vigyansamagam.in and also on the mobile app VigyanSamagam. Events such as talk shows, lectures planned during the Exhibition will be available in digital platforms and through popular social media platforms. The Exhibition will be open on all days including Saturdays, Sundays and Holidays till 20th March 2020 from 10 am to 6 pm.