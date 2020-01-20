DFCCIL celebrates its 14th Foundation Day

Union Minister Goyal addressed DFCCIL team and emphasized on the following while addressing DFCCIL’s 14th Foundation Day at Manekshaw Centre, New Delhi on 18.01.2020:

Indian Railways should utilise the experience of DFCCIL EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) expertise for future IR projects.

Indian Railways should have separate track for freight and for passengers for faster passenger and freight movement

Indian Railways should run freight trains in convoys for maximum utilisation of the path and increasing the average speed of the freight trains.

He congratulated team DFCCIL for completing 500 km and exhorted the team to achieve the goal of 991 km by March 2020.

DFC has the impact to transform railway sector.

He praised the efforts of the family members of the railway employees and families of team DFCCIL for supporting in the working of a project of national importance.

Just like IRCTC which pays compensation for delays in its Tejas trains, Railways freight customer should be compensated for late arrival of goods trains and emphasized for Time-tabled Goods train run on DFCCIL.

Piyush Goyal, Minister of Railways and Commerce & Industry was the Chief Guest at the 14th DFCCIL Foundation Day function. Other dignitaries present were Vinod Kumar Yadav CRB & Chairman, DFCCIL, Manjula Rangarajan, Financial Commissioner Railway Board, Pradeep Kumar, Member S&T, Railway Board, Pinky Anand Additional Solicitor General, Anurag Sachan, MD DFCCIL, Anshuman Sharma Director/PP, Naresh Salecha Director/Finance, Vivek Shrivastava, Director/OP & BD. An array of senior officers from Railway Board, DFCCIL, PSUs, World Bank & JICA, Stakeholders and representatives from Electronic and Print Media attended the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Vinod Kumar Yadav Chairman, Railway Board and Chairman DFCCIL, enunciated that consolidation, growth and reforms are the three crucial areas in which Indian Railways are working on. He praised that Dedicated Freight Corridors are ushering in a paradigm change in Indian Railways and asserted that DFCCIL will play a significant role in shaping the Indian economy. He said that IR is upgrading the Railway network, especially the Delhi – Mumbai and Delhi – Howrah for running faster and modern trains. He further emphasized that by having acquired 98.5 % land DFCCIL is on the fast track for project completion.

Anurag Sachan, MD, DFCCIL, while addressing the august gathering on this occasion profusely recognised the dynamic leadership and continuous support of Piyush Goyal. He also assured that team DFCCIL will work hard to complete the project on time.

In the awards ceremony 28 individual awards and 4 Group awards have been given. The running shield for the Western Corridor is given to Ajmer & Ahmedabad units jointly and for Eastern Corridor, it has been given to Mughalsarai unit. For execution of excellent work in successful trial run of Commercial trains CGM Tundla and Team Members and GM Coordination (Jaipur) and team members have been awarded.