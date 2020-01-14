Damodar Valley Corporation celebrates “Vishwa Hindi Divas – 2020”

On this occasion, Member-Secretary, Member (Finance), Additional Secretary of DVC, the distinguished guests Dr. Rajashree Shukla, Professor, University of Calcutta and Shri Nirmal Kumar Dubey, Deputy Director, Implementation (Official Language), East Zone, Ministry of Home, GOI inaugurated the event by lighting up the ceremonial lamp.

DVC officials and the guests addressed the gathering with an interest in Hindi. All in their remarks underlined the increasing popularity of the Hindi language at the global level.

To mark the occasion of World Hindi Day, DVC had organizeda daylong session on learning of few enlightening topics on Hindi Language and their usage.