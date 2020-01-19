Dabur adopts and revamps 3 Govt Schools in Jammu

The first of these three schools -- Government High School, Meensarkar, Distt Samba – was revamped and handed over to the school authorities at special function organized within the school premises today. The revamp initiative in these schools would benefit a total of over 540 students.

“I am delighted at the expansion of our CSR initiatives in Jammu. Dabur is committed to the sustainable well-being of people in our operational areas, and we believe that ensuring proper education for children is a priority in this endeavour. At Dabur, we have always supported the cause of promoting quality education and empowering individuals. This school support programme is an intrinsic part of our efforts to improve the overall learning environment in schools in Jammu, which we feel will go a long way in reducing school dropouts,” Dabur India Ltd Head-CSR Mr. A. Sudhakar said.

Under this Community Development initiative, Dabur has adopted three government schools in Jammu and will be completely upgrading the infrastructure in these schools. These include creation of new and separate sanitation facilities for both boys and girls, creation of drinking water facility, and overall upgradation of the school infrastructure with BaLA (Building as Learning Aid) paintings. The development work was carried out by Dabur’s CSR arm Jivanti Welfare & Charitable Trust and an independent development agency SURE (Society to Uplift Rural Economy).

“CSR may be a new term in the corporate lexicon, but it has a long tradition in Dabur. We have been constantly been engaged in activities that create a sustainable impact. At Dabur, we believe that education is both the means to a better life and a key to ensure overall development of the society. In a bid to improve enrollment levels and reduce the dropout rates in rural and semi-urban schools, Dabur has taken up the onus of improving the infrastructure in schools and improving the learning experience for children in rural India,” Mr. Sudhakar added.

The school revamp was undertaken after detailed discussions with the school authorities and keeping their specific needs in mind.

“After a detailed survey of the region, these three schools were identified as the initial beneficiaries for our Education-led CSR interventions in Jammu. After discussions with the school administration and local authorities, we commenced a host of development activities in these schools. Our intention is to develop and support these schools as Model Schools for the region,” Mr. Sudhakar said.

Going forward, Dabur plans to roll out a host of development initiatives aimed at improving the livelihood of rural populace, particularly women and children, in the region.