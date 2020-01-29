President honours CRPF for its role in the Elections

The National award follows the rich recommendation by the Election Commission of India which applauded CRPF as the Chief Force Coordinator during the elections. CRPF was praised for its role not only in coordinating the flawless movement and deployment of more than one million personnel of CAPFs and state armed police forces across the country but also in arranging about 25 lakhs of on-board meals for the Force personnel on election duty during the 17th Lok Sabha and three Assembly elections. The gigantic task of these elections was accomplished in a free, fair and smooth manner without any major untoward incident.

CRPF –a champion of democratic values of the Nation has been in the vanguard of security duty during the elections. It has been dedicatedly executing its mandate as the Chief Force Coordinator from 2014 in an effective manner.