CRPF

Updated on

President honours CRPF for its role in the Elections

By FPJ Bureau

President of India Ramnath Kovind today honoured CRPF with a Special Award for its commendable role in Force coordination during the 2019 General Elections and three state Assembly Elections. At a solemn function held in New Delhi on the occasion of the National Voters day, Dr. A.P Maheshwari, Director General and Nikhil Rastogi, Commandant received the special award on behalf of CRPF, ever obliged to the Nation. The prestigious award was part of the Best Electoral Practices Awards-2019.

President honours CRPF for its role in the Elections

The National award follows the rich recommendation by the Election Commission of India which applauded CRPF as the Chief Force Coordinator during the elections. CRPF was praised for its role not only in coordinating the flawless movement and deployment of more than one million personnel of CAPFs and state armed police forces across the country but also in arranging about 25 lakhs of on-board meals for the Force personnel on election duty during the 17th Lok Sabha and three Assembly elections. The gigantic task of these elections was accomplished in a free, fair and smooth manner without any major untoward incident.

CRPF –a champion of democratic values of the Nation has been in the vanguard of security duty during the elections. It has been dedicatedly executing its mandate as the Chief Force Coordinator from 2014 in an effective manner.

To view the article on epaper: Click here

    trending

    Free Press Journal

    www.freepressjournal.in