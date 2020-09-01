CRPF (Corporate Corner)

Latest stories

More than 80000 CRPF personnel pledge their organs

More than 80000 CRPF personnel pledge their organs

Central Reserve Police Force collaborates with Indian Institute of Technology Delhi, Defence Research and Development Organisation, and JATC to augment its R&D capabilities

Central Reserve Police Force collaborates with Indian Institute of Technology Delhi, Defence Research and Development Organisation, and JATC to augment its R&D capabilities

Minister for State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai lauds Rapid Action Force for its service to the nation

Minister for State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai lauds Rapid Action Force for its service to the nation

Central Reserve Police Force organises virtual run under “CRPF Fit India Freedom Run” on Oct 2

Central Reserve Police Force organises virtual run under “CRPF Fit India Freedom Run” on Oct 2

16 Days, 1000 km later CRPF Divyang Yodha Cycle Rally culminates at Rajghat

16 Days, 1000 km later CRPF Divyang Yodha Cycle Rally culminates at Rajghat

Central Reserve Police Force crosses 1.5 crore kilometers mark in Fit India and Khelo India movements

Central Reserve Police Force crosses 1.5 crore kilometers mark in Fit India and Khelo India movements

CRPF Divyang Warriors embark on about 900 Km cycle rally from Sabarmati Ashram to Rajghat

CRPF Divyang Warriors embark on about 900 Km cycle rally from Sabarmati Ashram to Rajghat

Manipur and Nagaland, Sector, CRPF, Imphal wins the first Official Language Running Shield of the year 2019-20 and celebrates Hindi Divas with grand success

Manipur and Nagaland, Sector, CRPF, Imphal wins the first Official Language Running Shield of the year 2019-20 and celebrates Hindi Divas with grand success

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in