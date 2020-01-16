Dr. A.P.Maheshwari, IPS, assumed charge as D.G, CRPF

Prior to his charge assumption as D. G. CRPF today, Dr. Maheshwari was posted as Special Secretary (Internal Security) in the Ministry of Home Affairs. An IPS officer of 1984 batch of UP cadre, Dr. Maheshwari has a wide ranging experience in senior positions in sister police forces. He has served as D.G, Bureau of Police Research and Development and also as Spl. D.G (Operations) in the Border Security Force, besides serving as I.G. (Operations) and I.G. (Srinagar Sector) in CRPF itself.

‘It is home coming for me’- quipped Dr. Maheshwari to the inquisitive officers while interacting with them at the Directorate. ‘Helming such a gallant force as CRPF is a matter of great pride and satisfaction for me. It’s quite an opportunity to serve the country, its people and of course, the members of the Force itself. ’- said Dr. Maheshwari.

Addressing the officers, he described CRPF as the largest Armed Police Force globally and added, ‘ The Force is dexterous in handling varied yet dynamic challenges of internal security while upholding democratic values, ensuring safe and secure environment and weaving ease-of-living into the lives of the citizens of this great country.’

It would be Dr. Maheshwari’s third tenure in CRPF, in which he had served in different capacities spanning over a period of nine long years. Sharing his vision on CRPF, he said ‘I look forward to CRPF serving the nation as a well-trained and well-equipped force with highly committed and motivated officers and jawans.’ He called upon his fellow officers to rejig their outlook accordingly to match up to the mandate of the Force.

Dr. Maheshwari has been conferred upon many a recognition for his meritorious service and also for gallantry during his long and illustrious career in the police force. He has been the proud recipient of the prestigious President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Services and Police Medal for Gallantry, to name just a few.

A man of erudition, Dr. Maheshwari is a Doctor of Philosophy in Sociology and is also an MBA. He enjoys a rich and varied training profile which includes top-notch institutions like London Business School, Indian Institute of Foreign Trade, National Police Academy, IIM, IIT, IIPA, FICCI and CBI.