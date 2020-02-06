CRPF Organises Bharat Darshan Tour for Kashmiri Students

Before parting, Dr. Maheshwari presented them mementoes on behalf of CRPF. Senior officers from MHA and CRPF were present on the occasion.

CRPF has been conducting Bharat Darshan tour for the students of Jammu and Kashmir to familiarize them with the country’s variety-rich landscapes of geography and culture. This batch of about 50 students and teachers from Gandarbal district of Kashmir is the 5th one in a series of 9 such exposure trips being organized by CRPF during the current year. The students visited Mumbai and Delhi and acquainted themselves with the rich historical and cultural legacy of both these metro cities before being flown back home tomorrow. Belonging to BPL families from rural areas of Kashmir, almost all of them confessed to having travelled outside their locality for the first time and also having experienced their maiden air travel.

A total of around 450 students are targeted to be taken out in Bharat Darshan tour in 9 phases which commenced from 18th December last year and will terminate on 31st March 2020.The earlier batches of students in the age group of 14-18 years have already visited places like Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bangaluru and New Delhi.

CRPF has been deeply engaged with the people of Jammu and Kashmir through a variety of innovative outreach programmes like the Bharat Darshan Tour and MADADGAR- the toll-free helpline 14411. Simultaneously the Force has been trying to de-radicalise the misled youths of Kashmir and to mainstream them. One of the express objectives of the Bharat Darshan tour of Kashmiri students is to expand their exposure to the country’s rich socio-cultural and religious heritage thereby making them ambassadors of peace.