Central Reserve Police Force, INMAS launch bike ambulance RAKSHITA for evacuation in remote regions

Home Minister Amit Shah lays foundation stone of 97th Battalion RAF Campus in Karnataka

On the anniversary of parliament attack, Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla releases stories of CRPF Heroes

Central Reserve Police Force establishes world-class centre for its Divyang Warriors

Central Reserve Police Force joins hands with Haryana Government for massive plantation

More than 80000 CRPF personnel pledge their organs

Central Reserve Police Force collaborates with Indian Institute of Technology Delhi, Defence Research and Development Organisation, and JATC to augment its R&D capabilities

Minister for State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai lauds Rapid Action Force for its service to the nation

