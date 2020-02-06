Anti-Cancer Initiatives of CRPF

CRPF is fully sensitive to the cancer care needs of its personnel. The Force has advised all the members of CRPF families to undertake annual medical examination in all seriousness since early detection is the only surest way to eliminate this menace. Educating the Force personnel on life style management, augmenting body immunity through appropriate diet intervention and regular Yoga sessions as part of ‘Fit India Campaign’ are some of the preventive measures taken by the Force to obviate any cancerous tendencies.

CRPF, in collaboration with Cansupport, an NGO organized a ‘Walk for Life’ to generate awareness against cancer in new Delhi last Sunday. A number of dignitaries including Dr.A.P.Maheswari, DG, CRPF attended the programme.

Instances of CRPF personnel and their family members facing the onslaught of cancer has been surfacing at intervals. The Force has lost 56 of its personnel in 2019 while 179 personnel are presently being provided treatment in as many as 37 recognised hospitals across the country. The figures are quite low for a Force having 3.25 lakh personnel. This could be the fall out of a number of steps being taken by CRPF to the ward off this killer disease. In view of this, CRPF has not only geared up to handle such cases but gone beyond it to have MoU with various domain hospitals to facilitate effective treatment at various places such as in Mumbai, NCR of Delhi, city of Bangalore and other towns where better expertise is available in the private sector. Providing logistic support to care-takers of such patients besides sensitising them on cancer care are almost part of the cancer-fighting strategy of the Force. CWA-CRPF Family Welfare Association- the body of CRPF families has also collaborated with civic society organisations to evolve better response in this field collectively.

CRPF also extends help to the community through its systemic and experiential expertise where ever so required to the extent feasible. On the World Cancer Day, CRPF-the lead fighter in maintenance of internal security throws its weight behind the collective effort to fight off cancer as well.