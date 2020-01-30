76 CRPF Bravehearts honoured with Gallantry Medals

Dr. A.P.Maheshwari, D.G, CRPF has congratulated all the medal winners and their families. Offering sincere salute to the families of martyrs, Dr. Maheshwari expressed his deep gratitude to the bravehearts for keeping the CRPF flag high.

As announced by the Government on the eve of the 71st Republic Day today, 4 bravehearts of the Force have been posthumously awarded with the prestigious Gallantry Medals. The indomitable courage, unflinching dedication and above all the selfless devotion of these CRPF bravehearts towards the Motherland have been given due recognition by the kind Nation.

The Force personnel have time and again proved their uncanny mix of extreme valour and unblemished patriotism. The narratives of the gallant Force personnel are always spawn around raw courage, steely determination and ever-readiness to offer supreme sacrifice for the motherland.

Saheed Constable Utpal Rabha of the 209 CoBRA Bn- the PPMG awardee, had not only held his ground in the face of indiscriminate firing by the Maoists but in the process ensured the safety of his team members. He laid down his life fighting the Maoists who were raining bullets from their advantageous position in the dense jungle of Khunti in the West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand. It was indeed his raw courage that stood out as beacon of bravery in that joint anti-naxalite operation on the 7th of June 2018.

The same strand of courage and conviction, valour and vivacity, persistence and patriotism, selflessness and sacrifice runs through the gallant acts of all the brave Force Personnel which rightfully fetched them the distinguished honour in the shape of the PPMG & PMG.