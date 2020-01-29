Corporation Bank Celebrates Republic Day

Speaking on the occasion, P V Bharathi accentuated the significance of Republic Day.She said, Republic Day is an occasion to remember the sacrifice made by the freedom-fighters for the well-being of the country men and pay our tributesto the armed forces who strive to protect our honour. Bharati said we are all Indians and we should be proud of the achievements of our country; we are being reckoned with great respect in any meeting held across the world. The future of the country lies with us, and as citizens of this great country, it is our duty to take it forward.

Bharathi said that the bankers are the backbone of the country’s economy and it is our duty and responsibility to play a vital role in contributing to the growth of the country. Today on this occasion of 71st Republic Day, we rededicate ourselves to contribute in nation building and achieving the GDP growth of 7% in the days to come.