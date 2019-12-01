CII (Corporate Corner)

Latest stories

3rd edition of CII Conference on Welding Technology

3rd edition of CII Conference on Welding Technology

CII organises National FMCG Summit ‘Growth Wapsi: Revving Up FMCG Growth’

CII organises National FMCG Summit ‘Growth Wapsi: Revving Up FMCG Growth’

CII addresses the skill gaps of Ports and Logistics sector

CII addresses the skill gaps of Ports and Logistics sector

Exponential Technology Convergence creating a new world for Financial Services

Exponential Technology Convergence creating a new world for Financial Services

VLFM Project is the key project under JICA India: Kengo Akamine

VLFM Project is the key project under JICA India: Kengo Akamine

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in