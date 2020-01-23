CII organises ‘The UAE-India Bridge; Dubai - India’s Gateway to the World’ session

The UAE-India relationship has entered a vibrant growth phase with bilateral trade on track to exceed $100 billion by 2020. India is the UAE’s second largest trade partner. The UAE is the third largest foreign trade partner to India after China and USA. The signing of currency swap agreement between the two countries is expected to significantly boost trade and investment ties.

The India-UAE Bridge is strategically designed to facilitate synergy between DP World, UAE Region and India for smoother trade, profitable investments and optimizing supply chain with DP World’s end-to-end global solutions. It will also address challenges in the current supply chain through their ports and logistics capabilities that offer integrated solutions to businesses. This bridge is expected to become a significant element in the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

The Focus Sectors was Manufacturers, Traders and Exporters, Logistics, Apparels & Textiles; Automotive; Chemicals; Engineering & Capital Goods; Petrochemicals, Retail/ F&B; Pharma and Industrial Activities. The interactive session was address by Mr Abdulla Bin Damithan, CCO, DP World UAE Region, Mr Raveen Guliani, Head – Business Intelligence, DP World UAE and well attended by Industry Members.