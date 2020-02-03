Suresh Angadi, MoS Railways flags off first AC suburban train of CR

Minister of State for Railways also dedicated 13 Foot over bridges at 12 stations on Central and Western Railway, New booking offices at Ghatkopar and Kaman Road stations, Deluxe toilets at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and Panvel stations, High Volume Low Speed (HVLS) fans at Byculla and Dadar stations, Solar panel at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Free Wi-fi at 20 stations of Central Railway and IP based LED indicators at Dadar and Thane stations.

Minister of state for Railways said on the occasion that he was very impressed to see the cleanliness at station. Further he said that, Railways will work tirelessly towards the satisfaction of travellers and appealed to maintain the cleanliness.

Aslam Shaikh, Minister of Textiles, Fisheries & Ports, Govt. of Maharashtra and Guardian Minister, Mumbai City, Aditi Tatkare, Hon’ble Minister of state for Industries & Mining, Tourism, Horticulture, Sports & Youth Welfare, Protocol, Information & Public Relations Govt. of Maharashtra & Guardian Minister, Raigad, Arvind Sawant and Manoj Kotak Hon’ble Members of Parliament and other dignitaries and senior officers were present on the occasion. Dr. Kavita Choutmal, Hon’ble Mayor, Panvel and other Railway officials were present at Panvel. Rajan Vichare, Hon’ble Member of Parliament welcomed the arrival of inaugural run of first AC local at Thane.

The inaugural run of first AC local was piloted by Motorwoman Smt Manisha Mhaske and woman Guard Shweta Ghone.

Sanjeev Mittal, General Manager, Central Railway presented the welcome address, and also welcomed the dignitaries by traditional way of presenting shawl and Shriphal. Shalab Goyal, Divisional Railway Manager, Mumbai Division, Central Railway gave vote of thanks.